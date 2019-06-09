Driver hospitalized when deer jumps in front of car in Weston

Credit: Weston Fire Department

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is recovering from minor injuries Sunday after their car collided with a deer.

Weston firefighters responding to a car fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike found a grey sedan fully engulfed, according to a post on the departments Twitter page.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital.

Crews have temporarily closed the left lane of the highway.

 

