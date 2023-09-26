YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A dive team responded to a crash in Yarmouth overnight that sent a vehicle into the water and the driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Yarmouth fire crews responding to a reported crash around 10:30 p.m. Monday determined there was only one person in the submerged vehicle, officials said.

The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

