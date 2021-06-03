MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after striking two commercial vehicles with his SUV in Manchester, New Hampshire early Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of the Londonderry Turnpike and 101 East off-ramp around 2 a.m. learned that a Ford Escape had hit two unoccupied commercial vehicles in a construction site, according to Manchester police.
The 22-year-old male driver was not responsive and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other occupants were reported in the vehicle.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.
