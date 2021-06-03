MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after striking two commercial vehicles with his SUV in Manchester, New Hampshire early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of the Londonderry Turnpike and 101 East off-ramp around 2 a.m. learned that a Ford Escape had hit two unoccupied commercial vehicles in a construction site, according to Manchester police.

The 22-year-old male driver was not responsive and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other occupants were reported in the vehicle.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)