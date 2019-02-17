Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing car into pole

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital following a major crash in Newton Sunday morning.

A car slammed into a pole on Dedham Street just before 1 a.m., leaving the driver with serious injuries.

Crews worked to free the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle.

The windshield of the car sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

