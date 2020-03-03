Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after plowing car into Melrose home

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Melrose transported a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he plowed his car into a home.

Crews responding to the scene at 56 Green St. around 3:30 p.m. found the man in serious condition, according to the fire department.

There is no word on the damage done to the home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

