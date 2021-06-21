MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash on a turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike northbound in the area of mile marker 14.2 around 12:30 a.m. learned that a 28-year-old Laconia man had lost control of his 2021 Toyota Camry before it struck a tree and partially rolled over, according to state police.

The driver was transported by medical helicopter to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Duhamel at Tyler.J.Duhamel@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8787.

