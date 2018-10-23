Driver in Cambridge crash that killed pedestrian to face a judge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old Methuen man will be arraigned on Wednesday in connection with a crash in Cambridge earlier this month that left a pedestrian dead, officials said.

Police say Daniel Desroche struck 27-year-old Jie Zhao with a dump truck in the area of Putnam Avenue and Newton Street around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 while attempting to back up his vehicle.

Zhao was pronounced dead at the scene.

Desroche is scheduled to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)