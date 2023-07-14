HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver involved in a crash in Hingham last year that claimed the life of an off-duty Randolph police officer is set to appear in court on Friday.

Kaleigh Davidson, 36, is set to face charges related to the May 2022 crash that left longtime officer Michael Beal, 61, dead.

Prosecutors say she was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and was going 100 mph at the time of the crash.

