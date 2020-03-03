Driver in critical condition after swerving into 6 parked cars in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Several parked cars were seriously damaged Tuesday afternoon after a driver swerved into them.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a serious motor vehicle accident on Bailey Boulevard around 2:25 p.m. found a brown Nissan Maxima that had swerved into six other parked vehicles, according to police.

The driver, a 60-year-old Haverhill resident, was airlifted to a Boston hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

