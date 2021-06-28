BOSTON (WHDH) - State police say a man was arrested, after driving erratically on William Day Boulevard Monday.

A state trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle when the suspect took off and continued to Castle Island and started driving on the bike path. The suspect allegedly tried to flee from police on foot but was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene which was quickly cleared.



