HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham in November, killing one person and injuring 22 others, pleaded not guilty to new charges at an arraignment Monday morning.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, appeared in Plymouth Superior Court to be arraigned on upgraded charges that included second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Rein was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as construction worker Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes said if the case goes to trial, prosecutors will have to prove that Rein acted intentionally, but not necessarily his intent.

“The real question I think they’re going to have to deal with is did he just lose control of the car for some reason that you can’t really fault him for,” Hoopes said.

Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator and he lost control. Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident.

Hoopes says this is where technology and expert testimony will come into play.

“You have all kinds of video and accident reconstruction that can be done in a very sophisticated way,” Hoopes said.

The Apple store reopened in January, roughly a month and a half after the crash. It is now equipped with protective barriers out front designed to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.

While the store reopened fairly quickly, Hoopes says don’t expect this case to go to trial quickly. He predicts it could take anywhere from nine to 18 months.

“I think it’s more likely than not that it will be a trial,” Hoopes said.

Rein is not the only one who could be facing a trial over the crash. Some of the survivors are suing Apple and the Derby Street Shops, claiming that the store and the property could have better prevented the carnage by having better barriers and a better store layout.

