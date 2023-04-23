HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham in November, killing one person and injuring 22 others, will be arraigned on additional charges on Monday.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court on additional charges including second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Rein was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator and he lost control.

