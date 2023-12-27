The driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham in November of last year, killing one person and injuring 19 others, is set to appear in court Wednesday after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his bail.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

He was released in December 2022 on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he not drive, that he would wear a GPS tracking device, could not leave the state without approval, and could not own weapons.

Rein was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was looking for an eyeglass store, officials said.

