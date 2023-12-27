The driver who crashed into an Apple store in Hingham in November of last year, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation after reappearing in court over an alleged violation of bail conditions.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was originally arrested and charged after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner ended up inside the Derby Street Shops store. Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident, with Rein telling investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was looking for an eyeglass store.

He was released in December 2022 on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he not drive, that he would wear a GPS tracking device, could not leave the state without approval, and could not own weapons.

However, he ended up back in court this week after, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 22, Rein allegedly let the battery of his GPS monitoring device die and then didn’t answer phone calls from his case manager or answer his door when police conducted a welfare check that evening.

The incident came months after Rein was arrested for similarly letting the GPS bracelet die back in September, according to court documents.

While Rein was in court for the latest incident on Wednesday, a doctor testified that she had concerns that the 53-year-old is not currently mentally competent as he seemed confused and disoriented during her assessment of him.

The judge ultimately ruled that Rein be held without bail as he is evaluated for 20 days at a Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Services facility.

