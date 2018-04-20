Distracted driver hits rock, rolls over in Hingham

HINGHAM (WHDH) - Police in Hingham said a rollover accident this week was caused by a distracted driver who hit a large rock on the side the road.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, police said the woman was reaching for something on the passenger seat when she slammed into a large rock.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash, police said.

In their tweet, Hingham police issued a reminder to drivers: “Always #JustDrive.”

Earlier this week due to being distracted, driver struck a rock off the road and rolled over. She was reaching for item on passenger seat. No injuries because of #seatbelt. Always #JustDrive pic.twitter.com/bs8mukWvbh — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) April 20, 2018

