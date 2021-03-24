Driver in pickup truck hits 5 cars before slamming into Lynn home

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver in a pickup truck hit five cars before slamming into a home in Lynn on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a structure on Essex Street found a Dodge Ram lodged up against the side of a home, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Police say the 59-year-old driver struck four parked cars on Ingalls and Jackson streets, and side-swiped a fifth vehicle before barreling into the home.

There was no immediate word on whether charges will be filed against the driver.

There were no reported injures.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)