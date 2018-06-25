KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WHDH) — A truck driver is in serious condition after his semi-truck went off an overpass in Kansas.

The truck fell nearly 60 feet after going off the overpass on Interstate 670 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City.

The truck, which appeared to be carrying produce, broke into three parts.

“The next thing you know, I see this truck going overtop the bridge like it’s a movie,” said Bill Newcamp who witnessed the fall. “I went to see if the man was going to be alive because I would think this guy can’t make it.”

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

An investigation is underway.

