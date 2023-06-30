BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Workers were seen boarding up a shattered glass door late Thursday night after a driver in a stolen U-Haul van crashed through the front door of a former KMart location in Brockton.

Officers responding to an alarm at the Main Street building around 12 a.m. found the van smashed through the front.

The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries.

