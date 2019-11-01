Driver in triple-fatal crash says blood test was illegal

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A New Jersey man charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed three passengers in Maine’s Acadia National Park says the state didn’t have the right to test his blood.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a motion filed Thursday on behalf of Praneeth Manubolu argues that a state-mandated blood test shouldn’t have been taken because the Aug. 31 crash took place on federal land.

Maine law requires a blood draw for any driver in an accident with serious injury or death. Court documents show officers arranged the blood draw at a hospital even though Manubolu did not consent.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is currently considering an appeal in a separate case that questions the constitutionality of the state law. The federal prosecutor’s office in Maine declined to comment.

