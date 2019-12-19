Driver indicted on homicide charge in tragic South Boston crash that killed toddler

BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a 64-year-old woman wanted on a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with the 2018 crash that killed 22-month-old Colin McGrath as his caretaker pushed him in a stroller down the sidewalk in South Boston, officials announced.

Charlene Casey, of South Boston, was slated to be arraigned Thursday morning in Suffolk Superior Court but failed to appear, prompting authorities to issue a warrant for her arrest. Casey’s attorneys claimed she has health issues and that she didn’t understand she was summonsed to appear.

Casey went before a judge later in the day and was ordered held $5,000 bail. She was also told to stay away from the victim’s family and not to drive. A not guilty plea was entered on Casey’s behalf.

Casey was indicted on a charge of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the July 25 crash that killed Colin and seriously injured his 4-year-old sister, and their caretaker, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Casey was driving a Toyota Prius on East Sixth Street at about 3:30 p.m. when she failed to yield and crashed into a van that was driving through the intersection, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and hit Colin, his sister and their caretaker, all of whom were on the sidewalk.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “The tragedy of Colin’s death is compounded by the preventable nature of the crash that claimed his young, beautiful life. This was an exhaustive investigation led by my Office and members of the Boston Police Department. I’m grateful to every member of this team for their work securing the indictment, and supporting this family.”

She added, “I would also like to thank the individuals who immediately provided aid to Colin and his sister in the wake of this crash. These efforts, and the support expressed by so many members of the community, I am sure mean a great deal to this family who is in the depths of grief. As the criminal case moves forward, Colin’s family has expressed to my Office a request for continued privacy. I urge the media to respect their wishes.”

The McGrath family also released a statement that read, “We remain enormously grateful for the support of our family, friends, community, colleagues, elected officials, the Boston Police Department, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. We have trust and faith in the ongoing judicial process and ask for continued respect for our family’s privacy.”

Casey is due back in court at later date.

