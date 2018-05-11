Driver injured after crashing car into senior living center in Hudson

HUDSON, Mass. (WHDH) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday night after crashing their car into the side of a senior living center in Hudson.

The crash happened on Brigham Circle. The car crashed the wall, landing inside an apartment’s living room. The woman who lives in the apartment said the just missed hitting her.

Crews cut power to the building while they work to ensure safety. Police said all 12 units in the building have been evacuated.

The driver was taken to the hospital but no other injuries were reported.

