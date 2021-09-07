LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered injuries after crashing into two cruisers parked in front of the Lowell police station late Monday night.

The SUV had been traveling at a high rate of speed outbound on Bridge Street before 10:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck the two cruisers, according to Lowell police.

One of the cruisers rolled about 500 feet to the intersection of Bridge Street and VFW Highway.

The SUV rolled on its side and its driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

