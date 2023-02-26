MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Milton early Sunday morning that sent a car careening into an industrial building, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on 500 Granite Ave. around 2:30 a.m. determined the driver had left the roadway and slammed into a large industrial building.

The building inspector has responded to the scene and is determining whether it is safe to remove the vehicle.

The driver suffered undisclosed injuries but was not hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

