HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital after a large tree fell onto a passenger van in Holliston on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to the crash on Prentice Street around 2:25 p.m. found the driver unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle, according to Holliston police.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Holliston Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.



