Driver injured after plowing car into Braintree barbershop

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the wall of a barbershop in Braintree Friday night leaving the driver injured.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into Dave’s Barber Shop inside the Stop & Shop plaza on Grove Street found a dark-colored SUV heavily damaged, according to a tweet on the Braintree Police Department’s Twitter page.

The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was backing out of a spot when she struck one of the brock pillars then drove forward and struck the barbershop.

A building inspector was called to the scene and deemed the structure safe.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

