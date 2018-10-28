Driver injured after rollover crash on Mass Pike in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike in Westborough early Sunday morning.

Westborough firefighters responded to the crash on the westbound side of the Pike to find the vehicle that had gone off the highway and came to a rest on its hood. Massachusetts state police also responded to the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

