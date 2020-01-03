Driver injured after SUV plows into Braintree barbershop

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized after crashing into the wall of a barbershop in Braintree on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Dave’s Barber Shop on Grove Street found a dark-colored SUV that had slammed into the building, according to Braintree police.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver was backing out of a parking spot when she hit one of the brick pillars and drove forward into the barbershop, police said.

The building inspector responded to the scene and deemed the building safe.

There were no other reported injuries.

Tonight a motorist struck the barbershop located in Stop & Shop Plaza on Grove Street. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the building inspector deemed the building safe. There were no other injuries as a result of the crash. #Braintree pic.twitter.com/yX2vtrUJfz — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 3, 2020

