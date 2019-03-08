Driver injured after tractor-trailer rolls over in Springfield

A tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 291 after a rollover crash Friday afternoon.
Crews responded to the ramp on Exit 1 about 2 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
Equipment was brought in to upright the tractor-trailer.
The driver sustained minor injuries, police say.
All lanes and the ramp have since reopened.
An investigation is ongoing.
