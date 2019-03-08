Driver injured after tractor-trailer rolls over in Springfield

A tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 291 after a rollover crash Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the ramp on Exit 1 about 2 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Equipment was brought in to upright the tractor-trailer.

The driver sustained minor injuries, police say.

All lanes and the ramp have since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

#MAtraffic update: All ramps/roadways are open from earlier crash in #Springfield. All assets clear. https://t.co/OJM6USrqvn — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 8, 2019

SFD “On Scene” I-291-West exit 1 ramp pic.twitter.com/6xvtAPAEsM — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) March 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)