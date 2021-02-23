Driver injured after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-495 in Marlboro

Crredit: Mass. State Police

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after the vehicle overturned in Marlboro.

Officers arriving at the scene near Exit 24B around 3:30 p.m. found the tractor-trailer on its side though no fuel was spilling out, according to a post on the state police Twitter page.

A heavy-duty tow is en route to help clear the scene.

The off-ramp is expected to be closed for about three hours.

The cause of the crash was not made available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending