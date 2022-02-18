SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered injuries after a tree fell on their car in Sudbury as whipping winds moved through the Bay State on Friday morning.

Officers shut down Route 20 at Brimstone Lane after a downed tree left a vehicle’s windshield shattered and the driver’s side damaged.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was not disclosed but police said that they are “hoping for a speedy recovery to the operator of the involved vehicle.”

Good Samaritans helped the fire department clear the roadway, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Several towns and cities in Massachusetts have been dealing with downed trees and power lines.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power during the morning hours.

