Driver injured by piece of flying metal on I-95

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A driver on Interstate 95 in Waltham was injured Wednesday when a piece of flying metal flew through the windshield of a vehicle.

A mud flap from a tractor-trailer came loose and struck a car near Exit 26, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The driver was taken to Mass. General Hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

