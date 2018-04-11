Driver injured by piece of flying metal on I-95

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A driver on Interstate 95 in Waltham was injured Wednesday when a piece of flying metal flew through the windshield of a vehicle.
A mud flap from a tractor-trailer came loose and struck a car near Exit 26, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
The driver was taken to Mass. General Hospital with unknown injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in.
