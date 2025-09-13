NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man was hospitalized following a box truck crash in New Hampton, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash just before Exit 23 found a box truck up in the trees in the median and the driver left the roadway along a curve and launched the vehicle into a group of trees, according to state police.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is

asked to contact Trooper John Zavala at John.A.Zavala@dos.nh.gov

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)