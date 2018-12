BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after her car struck a utility pole and rolled over in Brockton.

Officers responding to the area of 144 Grove St. found the woman injured a utility pole split in half.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)