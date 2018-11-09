Driver injured in Concord, NH rollover crash

A driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Concord, New Hampshire Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on the northbound side of Interstate 93 found a vehicle that had driven off the highway, struck a tree and came to rest on its hood, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, 66-year-old Noreen Rollins, of Pittsfield, N.H., was taken by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class Stanley Dombrowski of the New Hampshire State Police Troop D at 603-223-8789.

