Driver injured in crash with deer in Weston that caused car to go up in flames

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is recovering from minor injuries they sustained in a crash involving a deer in Weston on Sunday that caused a car to go up in flames.

Fire crews responding to a reported car fire on the Mass. Pike around 8 a.m. found a gray sedan fully engulfed in flames, according to Weston fire officials.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The incident prompted the temporary closure of the left travel lane.

Pics from the Mass Pike Car Fire is knocked down. Left Lanes still closed #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/xhZF17pSfc — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) June 9, 2019

