MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mansfield Friday morning that snapped a utility pole.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Maple Street and Keli Lane just before 6:30 a.m. found the vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

The driver was transported to Good Samaritan Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mansfield Electric Light responded to repair the snapped pole.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

