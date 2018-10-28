Driver injured in rollover crash on Mass Pike in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Mass Pike in Westborough early Sunday morning.

Westborough firefighters responding to a crash on the westbound side of the Pike found a vehicle that had gone off the highway and came to a rest on its hood. Massachusetts state police also responded to the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

