Driver injured in rollover crash on Route 1 in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Route 1 in Chelsea Monday night.

Officers responding to a crash on the southbound side just past the Sixth Street on-ramp found a vehicle that had flipped over the median and come to rest on its roof against a wall, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The driver of the overturned vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, was injured and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

She was stable and conscious, according to police.

The accident was caused when two vehicles collided on the northbound side of the road.

The highway was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear debris from the scene.