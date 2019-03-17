Driver injured in violent Duxbury crash

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver in a black SUV was injured early Sunday morning when the vehicle veered off the road and into the guardrail in Duxbury, fire crews said.
The accident occurred on Route 3 between exits 11 and 10 around 3:30 a.m.
The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to South Shore Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
