SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following an early morning crash in Spencer on Christmas Day, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Paxton and Thompson roads around 1 p.m. found the driver suffering from significant but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Spencer police. He was taken to UMass Medical Center.

The crash, and a previous hit-and-run with personal injury in Worcester, are under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

