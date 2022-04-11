CARROLL, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was injured following a collision on a New Hampshire highway that left a moose dead early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of Route 302 east in Carroll around 12:30 a.m. found a vehicle with a shattered windshield and a man suffering from cuts to his arm and head, according to the Carroll Police Department.

The moose was killed upon impact, police added.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote, “We can’t stress it enough, be vigilant when driving at night! Reduce your speed, stay alert, constantly scan the roadway, use your high beams when you can, and wear your seatbelt!”

Police also noted that more moose are on the move now that spring has arrived.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)