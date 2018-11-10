Driver injured when deer crashes through windshield in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Freetown are asking the public to be vigilant after a driver was injured in a collision with a deer Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on South Main Street around 7:15 p.m. found a heavily damaged car and a deer lying dead inside, according to Freetown police.

The driver was injured by flying glass and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police say the driver didn’t have time to stop for the deer, which ran full speed across the road.

They’re also reminding other residents to be wary of deer in the area.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife issued a statement Nov. 6 warning citizens that breeding season has begun for deer, meaning that the animals become more active, and cross roads more frequently.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)