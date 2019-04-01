Driver injured when large concrete barrier collapses onto highway

(WHDH) — A motorist is lucky to be alive after a massive chunk of concrete fell off an overpass onto their car as they traveled along the highway below.

The large barrier struck a vehicle on I-75 southbound in Chattanooga, leaving the driver with non-life-threatening injuries, the Tennessean reports.

Ramps on both sides of the highway were closed following the incident, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Repairs are expected to take several weeks.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

The Driver was injured in today's incident. Luckily the concrete barrier did not land on the vehicle! @JenFlynnTDOT @myTDOT pic.twitter.com/Jb0koW8Gup — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) April 1, 2019

