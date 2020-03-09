Driver injured when tire falls off trailer, smashes through windshield in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was lucky to escape serious injury in Danvers on Saturday after a tire broke off of a trailer that was being towed and crashed through their windshield, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle crash with debris in the roadway on Route 1 southbound near Electronics Avenue found a damaged vehicle in the travel lane with significant damage, according to the Danvers Fire Department.

The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

