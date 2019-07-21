Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Somerville turns himself over to police

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Somerville turned himself over to police Sunday morning and is now facing criminal charges, state police say.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Mystic Avenue on Saturday found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit.

A witness told 7News they saw the driver initially get out of the car with their face covered before getting back in and driving away.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.