Driver involved in fatal crash heading to court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence man police say was behind the wheel of a dump truck involved in a fatal crash is heading to court.

Police tell The Providence Journal that 25-year-old Brian Pagan Torres is scheduled for arraignment later Tuesday in connection with the crash early Monday morning.

He faces multiple charges including driving to endanger resulting in death and driving while intoxicated.

Police allege Torres was driving a landscaping company’s small dump truck at about 12:30 a.m. Monday that struck a car, killing 28-year-old Frank Perry Jr. and severely injuring his passenger.

Torres was also taken to the hospital. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

A third vehicle was also involved.