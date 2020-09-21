CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver accused of plowing into a group of motorcycles, leaving seven dead in New Hampshire last year is fighting to be released from jail while awaiting trial.

Lawyers for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, are asking for his release after the coronavirus pandemic forced his trial date to be pushed back.

The trial was originally scheduled for this November but has since been delayed until March 2021.

Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence in connection with the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019.

The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

