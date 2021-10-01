(WHDH) — Deputies issued a driver a “bone-afide” citation for trying to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger in an effort to use the HOV lane in Texas.

A picture of the fake skeleton posted on Facebook by Harris County Constable Precinct 5 showed it donning a hat while buckled in the passenger seat.

“We know Halloween’s just around the corner, but when Constable Ted Heap’s Toll Road deputies saw this vehicle in the Katy HOV lanes, they had a feeling in their bones that something wasn’t right,” the constable wrote. “Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation.”

The constable went on to add, “After a sternum lecture, deputies wished him bone voyage!”

