HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 northbound in Haverhill on Monday morning has died and four of his passengers were injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near exit 51B around 5:30 a.m. found a 2005 Ford Freestar van had rolled over into an embankment, killing the driver, 33-year-old Alexander Nunez, of Chelmsford, and injuring his four passengers, according to state police.

The passengers, three women and a man, were transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

One of the women suffered minor injuries, while the other three passengers sustained serious injuries. Their current conditions have not been released.

Anyone who was on Interstate 495 at the time of the crash or who may have seen the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call state police-Newbury at 978-462-7478.

