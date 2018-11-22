Driver killed, 6 others injured after Norton wrong-way crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 84-year-old man was killed and several others were injured after a deadly crash on Route 495 late Wednesday night.

State police say the incident happened just before 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night when a 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by an elderly Foxboro man, was traveling north on I-495 near Exit 13 in Mansfield when it made a U-turn and drove south in the northbound lane.

The driver, later identified as Arnold Reda, 84 of Foxboro, crashed into a 2016 Mercedes driven by a 56-year-old man and three passengers — a 42-year-old woman and two boys ages 12 and 10, all of whom were from Foxboro.

The adults were injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital, while the juveniles were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, according to police. All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Reda then reportedly struck a third vehicle, a 2003 Lincoln town car driven by a 58-year-old woman from Weymouth and a 27-year-old woman from Foxboro as a passenger. The driver was not injured. The passenger was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reda was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

